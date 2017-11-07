JacarandaFM To Host The Last Leg Of Standard Bank Business Breakfast series – Booking Now

Jacaranda FM, in partnership with Standard Bank, hosts the last leg of the Standard Bank Business Breakfast series at Montecasino (The Ballroom) on Thursday, 16 November 2017 from 07:00 to 11:30.

Bookings are now open to business leaders and entrepreneurs to reserve their seats at this impeccable event. This is one event that will close the business calendar on an inspirational note.

Following its expert speaker line-up, the final session of the three-part series, that brings business thought leaders under one roof, is taking it up a notch.

The theme for the Standard Bank Business Breakfast series is ‘What’s Your Next?’

Attendees can expect to hear insights on leadership, adaptation and economic emancipation from the array of reputable speakers.

This sessions’ speakers include:

Philanthropist and Business Women who’s the former President of the Business Women’s Association of South Africa and listed as one of the Top Personal Brands, Sunday Times Top Brands Survey (2008). Basetsana also sits on various boards such as The Nelson Mandela Institute for Education and Rural Development and Lovelife.

Adriana Marais

Astrophysicist and Mars One candidate is an inspirational speaker who talks mostly on how we are living in a new era of innovation in space exploration and how the possibility of contributing to the discovery of evidence of extra-terrestrial life is what Adriana finds most fascinating about the prospect of being amongst the first Earthlings to move to Mars.

Want to know more about this inspirational woman?



Whiteley was named the new 58th captain of the Springboks in 2017. He has quickly built up a reputation for himself as one of the most influential leaders in South African rugby. This dynamic rugby player will give insights on how to adapt the game plan to be successful in your business and shared what it took to be top leader in the sports fraternity at 29-years-old.

Dr Makhosi Khoza

Former Member of Parliament, Khoza is a well-known local governance and Administration functionary who became a Deputy Mayor of Pietermaritzburg at the age of 26. Khoza became the first female Chief Executive Officer of the KwaZulu-Natal Local Government and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA). She holds a doctoral degree in administration specialising in the relevance of total quality management philosophy and systems in a developmental local government environment in South Africa. Khoza has since retired from politics and has distinguished herself as a woman of integrity and high moral standing and has served in all spheres of government in South Africa as an elected representative.

Don’t miss the change to gain insight and inspiration from these great leaders. Book your tickets now!

For more information or to reserve your place please visit: https://www.jacarandafm.com/events/ or contact: Leith Smith on 011 063 5700 or email events@jacarandafm.com. #WhatsYourNext