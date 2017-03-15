LaunchLab Drives Breakthrough Innovation In Stellenbosch University Water & Waste Management Challenge

Workshop details

Date: 23 March 2017

23 March 2017 Time: 15:00 – 17:30

15:00 – 17:30 Venue: Nedbank Stellenbosch University LaunchLab, Stellenbosch

Nedbank Stellenbosch University LaunchLab, Stellenbosch Bookings are limited: www.launchlab.co.za/waterchallenge

“South Africa is facing a multi-faceted water challenge, which, if not addressed effectively, has the potential to significantly limit the economic growth potential of the country.” – SA Integrated Water Quality Management Plan

We are in the midst of a water crisis and because Stellenbosch University (SU) is committed to making science and innovation relevant for society, Prof. Leopoldt van Huyssteen, SU’s outgoing Chief Operating Officer is proposing that the Stellenbosch community represented by the Stellenbosch Innovation District (SID) take up this Water & Waste Management Challenge to look for solutions to this local, national and international crisis.

LaunchLab will be facilitating this challenge on behalf of Prof van Huyssteen in partnership with SU and SID. To kick it off, the Nedbank Stellenbosch University LaunchLab is hosting a Challenge Workshop on 23 March.

The purpose of the workshop is to provide context for the current challenges to help potential participants identifying solutions within the following areas:

Water and waste management solutions that improve the quality of our water sources

Water filtration and treatment solutions

Water saving solutions

Water and waste recycling solutions

Water and waste management solutions for at work and at home

Water and waste management solutions for agriculture.

Why should you join us?

Preparation for your pitch

Attending the workshop will give you the opportunity to listen to and engage with experts who will help you to better understand the challenge, stimulate your thinking and provide clarity about the value of your idea.

The challenge is part of our Ideas Programme, and winning ideas receive a share of R50 000 in seed funding and LaunchLab incubation support (including workspace, Internet, portfolio manager and mentorship) to the value of R80 000.

This workshop precedes the Pitching Platform where the judges will look for ideas with business potential that could be the next breakthrough idea. The pitches will be in the form of a 3-minute video pitch with no digital presentations. They can be recorded in – person or submitted online between the 3 April – 5 May 2017. You may pitch more than one idea, but only one idea can win!

Interested entrepreneurs and innovators are invited to join the workshop and can find more details about the Pitching Platform on our website: www.launchlab.co.za/waterchallenge