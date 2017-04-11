LaunchLab’s Pitching Platform Of The Stellenbosch University Water & Waste Management Challenge Is Now Open

LaunchLab together with the Stellenbosch University and the Stellenbosch Innovation District (SID) are engaging in an exclusive Water & Waste Management Challenge to look for solutions to this local, national and international crisis.

The challenge has now moved to the next stage: The Ideas Programme Pitching, which has now started on participating campuses around the country; Stellenbosch University (SU), University of Western Cape (UWC), University of Cape Town (UCT) and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

The contest is open to all aspiring entrepreneurs from student and non-student communities and is running until the 5th of May. It is an exciting platform for aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative solutions and stand a chance to win their share of R50 000 in seed-funding and LaunchLab incubation support to the value of R60 000.

Related: 9 Elements of an Irresistible Business Pitch

We look for business solutions with potential that may create the next breakthrough innovation within the following areas:

Water and waste management solutions that improve the quality of our water sources

Water filtration and treatment solutions

Water saving solutions

Water and waste recycling solutions

Water and waste management solutions for at work and at home

Water and waste management solutions for agriculture.

Interested entrepreneurs and innovators are invited to submit their pitch online or visit our website to find out more details about the Pitching Platform venues, www.launchlab.co.za/waterchallenge

Also follow the LaunchLab on Twitter (@TheLaunchLab) and like the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheLaunchLab) to stay in touch with the latest news and updates.