Learn How To Diversify Your Portfolio Using Technology At The Wealth Movement 2017

Details You Need to Know

Start time : 08h00 for 09h00

: 08h00 for 09h00 End time : 16h00

: 16h00 Cost per ticket : R300

: R300 Fundraising: All proceeds of this event will be dontated towards our fundraising initiative. Read more about Bongi’s story here .

All proceeds of this event will be dontated towards our fundraising initiative. Read more about Bongi’s story . Book tickets here.

One way to balance risk and reward in your investment portfolio is to diversify your assets. Diversification is the practice of spreading your investments into different asset classes so that your exposure to any one type is limited. This practice is designed to help reduce the volatility of your portfolio over time. At this event, you will learn how to diversify your portfolio using technology. The focus will be on real estate, equities and crypto currency investment. The world is changing fast and so is the investment landscape as we know it.

How Wealth Migrate has disrupted the real estate investment landscape through technology, allowing for investment in real estate so as to grow a global real estate portfolio, both locally and in the UK, USA and Australia from as little as $1000.

What, Why and How you can benefit from fractional share investing. Crypto currency and what this means to you and the new opportunities it presents. Is it the new cash?

Panel discussion on how these asset classes enable a new way of diversifying your portfolio.