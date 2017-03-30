Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Dr Seuss

1Oh, the Places You’ll Go!
You have brains in your head.
You have feet in your shoes
You can steer yourself
Any direction you choose.
You’re on your own. And you know what you know.
And YOU are the guy who’ll decide where to go.
Dr Seuss’s iconic words from ‘Oh the Places You’ll Go’ feel like they’re perfectly written for entrepreneurs.
Because it is precisely these sentiments and this attitude that encourages bold risk-takers to forge their own path and start the business they’ve always dreamed about. But it’s not just this paragraph that can teach SMEs a thing or two.
In fact, there are many tales from Dr Seuss that have lessons to teach business-owners. Here are our top picks:
2Authenticity
“Today you are you. That is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you!”
The concept of authenticity is bandied about a lot in marketing circles these days but it applies to running a business too. Never make a decision that doesn’t ring true to you, or goes against your belief system. Don’t try and be something you’re not: Find your niche and your market and then perfect your offering.
3Try new things
An unnamed character in ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ refuses to try these two foods, stating continuously that he doesn’t like them. But once he is finally convinced to try them? He loves them of course.
Trying new things is essential if you want to find your path forward.
4Read every day
“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you know, the more places you’ll go.”
This doesn’t only apply to reading; it applies to knowledge in general. Attend seminars, read opinion pieces online, buy business books, follow blogs and set up coffee dates with mentors. Knowledge is power and you need to absorb as much as possible and learn something new every day.
5Fix other people’s problems
A good business provides solutions to people’s problems. In The Sneetches, a “fix-it-up chappie” called Sylvester McMonkey McBean, offers the Sneetches with no stars on their tummies the opportunity to use his Star-On machine. It’s as simple as paying attention, noticing what needs to be done, and then doing it.
Diversity
Lots of Dr. Seuss stories teach tolerance (The Sneetches above is a prime example), and on the richness of bringing together people who are different. Diversity is vital for a business’s success, from different cultures to ages to personalities – different people working together encourages debate, wider thinking and richer ideas.
6Work/life balance
“So be sure when you step, step with care and great tact. And remember that life’s A Great Balancing Act.
Life is a great balancing act and even more so if you’re running a small or medium-sized business. Take time out to be with your family, to exercise or relax – you can then return to growing your empire feeling fully inspired and energised.
Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting…so get on your way!
