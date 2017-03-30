Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Dr Seuss

Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Dr Seuss

By
Entrepreneur
-
SHARE

1Oh, the Places You’ll Go!
Advice driven inspiration.

You have brains in your head.

You have feet in your shoes

You can steer yourself

Any direction you choose.

You’re on your own. And you know what you know.

And YOU are the guy who’ll decide where to go.

Dr Seuss’s iconic words from ‘Oh the Places You’ll Go’ feel like they’re perfectly written for entrepreneurs.

Because it is precisely these sentiments and this attitude that encourages bold risk-takers to forge their own path and start the business they’ve always dreamed about. But it’s not just this paragraph that can teach SMEs a thing or two.

In fact, there are many tales from Dr Seuss that have lessons to teach business-owners. Here are our top picks:

2Authenticity
Stay unique!

“Today you are you. That is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you!”

The concept of authenticity is bandied about a lot in marketing circles these days but it applies to running a business too. Never make a decision that doesn’t ring true to you, or goes against your belief system. Don’t try and be something you’re not: Find your niche and your market and then perfect your offering.

Related: 7 Profound Business Lessons From The Founder Of Planet Fitness

3Try new things
Do you like Green Eggs and Ham?

An unnamed character in ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ refuses to try these two foods, stating continuously that he doesn’t like them. But once he is finally convinced to try them? He loves them of course.

Trying new things is essential if you want to find your path forward.

4Read every day
The more you read, the more you’ll know.

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you know, the more places you’ll go.” 

This doesn’t only apply to reading; it applies to knowledge in general. Attend seminars, read opinion pieces online, buy business books, follow blogs and set up coffee dates with mentors. Knowledge is power and you need to absorb as much as possible and learn something new every day.

Related: The 7 Business Lessons You Should Learn by 30

5Fix other people’s problems
It’s as simple as paying attention.

A good business provides solutions to people’s problems. In The Sneetches, a “fix-it-up chappie” called Sylvester McMonkey McBean, offers the Sneetches with no stars on their tummies the opportunity to use his Star-On machine. It’s as simple as paying attention, noticing what needs to be done, and then doing it.

Diversity

diversity-is-vital-for-a-businesss-success
Diversity is vital for a business’s success

Lots of Dr. Seuss stories teach tolerance (The Sneetches above is a prime example), and on the richness of bringing together people who are different. Diversity is vital for a business’s success, from different cultures to ages to personalities – different people working together encourages debate, wider thinking and richer ideas.

Related: 3 Inspiring Business Lessons From Billionaire Media Mogul Oprah Winfrey

6Work/life balance
Take time out to be with your family, to exercise or relax.

“So be sure when you step, step with care and great tact. And remember that life’s A Great Balancing Act.

Life is a great balancing act and even more so if you’re running a small or medium-sized business. Take time out to be with your family, to exercise or relax – you can then return to growing your empire feeling fully inspired and energised.

Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting…so get on your way!

This post first appeared on http://www.fedhealth.co.za/healthy-living-tips/lessons-from-dr-seuss/

Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
http://www.entrepreneurmag.co.za
Entrepreneur Magazine is South Africa's top read business publication with the highest readership per month according to AMPS. The title has won seven major publishing excellence awards since it's launch in 2006. Entrepreneur Magazine is the "how-to" handbook for growing companies. Find us on Google+ here.

Related Articles