NATIVE VML And Chivas Regal Elevates South African Entrepreneurs

The Venture, Chivas Regal’s global platform that aims to discover and support promising entrepreneurs who want to ‘Win The Right Way ‘, has successfully concluded the local leg of the campaign. The Venture provides budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to win their share of one million USD in financial investment, invaluable contacts and global exposure for their business.

“We saw an opportunity to introduce a unique twist to garner entries into The Venture this year that is both entertaining and highly engaging for the local market in the format of a 10-part televised elevator pitch series. The campaign succeeded not only in broadening the scope of entrants into the competition this year, but through telling the stories of these participants and giving viewers unique insight into what ‘Win The Right Way’ means, we hope to see many more aspiring social entrepreneurs participate in the coming years,” says Shelley Reeves, Chivas Regal Marketing Manager.

The series saw participants pitch their innovative ideas, in under 60 seconds, to one of South Africa’s business leaders and Captain of Industry Phuti Mahanyele who whittled down the competition to five finalists.

In the next leg of the competition the finalists had an opportunity to pitch their polished ideas to a panel of business experts and celebrities who ultimately decided who will represent South Africa in the global finale of The Venture 2017.

The winner received R350, 000 investment in their business and the opportunity to then travel to the UK in March 2017 for Acceleration Week and will attend the global finale in LA from 9-14 July 2017.

‘We are delighted to be a part of the global ‘Win the Right Way’ and The Venture campaign that seeks to encourage and reward long-term sustainability and efficiency as it so closely aligns with NATIVEs purpose-driven philosophy. We wish the South African representative of The Venture 2017 best of luck on the global stage and hope this show has convinced many more entrepreneurs that you can do well by doing good’, adds Ryan McManus, ECD NATIVE VML.

