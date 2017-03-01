Nedbank To Support Entrepreneur Money Management At Leading Business Expo

Big four bank Nedbank will help entrepreneurs improve their chances of business success when it stages money matters training workshops at the Small Business Expo, co-located with the #BuyaBusiness Expo, at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg from 31 August – 2 September.

As one of a number of business development workshops at the event, the Nedbank Money Matters Theatre will be presented to help entrepreneurs and small businesses understand all the financial aspects of running a business, giving them practical tips and tools they can use in their businesses to support financial best practice, capacity building and development.

Carol Weaving, Managing Director of Small Business Expo and #BuyaBusiness Expo organisers Reed Exhibitions, says: “We are delighted to welcome Nedbank as a sponsor of this important information zone. Feedback from the 2016 #BuyABusiness Expo and Small Business Expo indicated that local small and medium business owners wanted more content on finance, funding, managing the finances and cash flow of a business and general money matters. In line with our goal of empowering small businesses, we will present the Nedbank Money Matters Theatrealongside the many other training and workshop areas at Small Business Expo and #BuyaBusiness Expo.”

The event hosts a range of in-depth workshops across a broad range of strategic and practical business topics, as well as facilitating networking between entrepreneurs, business support services and investors, to give businesses access to all the information they need to grow sustainably.

In 2016, Small Business Expo co-located with the #BuyABusiness Expo brought in millions of rands in deals for exhibitors and attracted around 7 000 visitors – a large proportion of them already business owners and investors seeking to grow their portfolios.

In addition to in-depth and targeted information sessions, the expo VIP’ programme, business speed dating, online business matchmaking and networking areas deliver immense value add to exhibitor and local businesses.

About Small Business Expo

The Small Business Expo runs alongside #BuyaBusiness Expo is presented in partnership with the Eskom Foundation.

Staged at the TicketPro Dome from 31 August – 02 September 2017, the event presents a broad range of business opportunities and financial and business advice and expert presentations under one roof.

It provides an invaluable platform for small and medium sized businesses to market their companies and interact with prominent business leaders and corporates.