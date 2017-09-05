News Flash: High School Scholarships for Entrepreneurially Minded Youth

Do you go against, behind and in front of the grain? Are you the streetwise, running anti-clockwise? Do you see the unseen? Do you dream the undreamed? Are you what the world needs? This is a call to you, future entrepreneurs. Applications for the most comprehensive and stimulating Scholarship opportunity in Southern Africa closes on 30 September 2017.

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation offers an opportunity like no other and its high school Scholarship opportunity is available to all current Grade 6 learners for the 2017 academic year.

The Scholarship covers full high school tuition and boarding fees. In addition, Scholars will receive allowances to subsidise travel, stationery, prescribed books, toiletries, school uniforms, civilian clothing, pocket money and extra-mural activities.

Scholars also participate in the Foundation’s Development and Leadership Programmes, which aims to enhance an entrepreneurial mindset.

The Foundation partners with schools that have a track record of excellence. Successful Scholars will have the opportunity to attend one of the Foundation’s placement schools.

Application criteria:

Academic requirements:

Applicants must achieve 70% or higher in Mathematics and English and an average of 70% in both Grade 5 and Grade 6.

Evidence of entrepreneurial potential:

Intellectual Imagination: enjoys being creative and innovative Achievement Excellence: sets high academic and non-academic standards for self Courageous Commitment: must be courageous and determined, brave and persistent Spirit of Significance: wants to impact others and make a difference Personal Initiative: prepared to take action to address challenges

The applicant must be a South African citizen.

How to get an application form

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form, or SMS “SCHOLAR and your fax number or email address” to 36777 to have an application form faxed or emailed to you (SMS is free)

Watch this video to learn more about the Scholarship experience and purpose. More information is available at www.allangrayorbis.org and www.facebook.com/allangrayorbis