One Month Left For Legal Innovators To Apply For 20 000 EUR Justice Accelerator

One Month Left For Legal Innovators To Apply For 20 000 EUR...

Calling all innovators and entrepreneurs working in the legal sector: The HiiL Justice Accelerator is a unique opportunity to receive specialised training, mentorship and up to 20 000 Euros in equity-free grant money from one of the world’s leading proponents of justice innovations.

And applications for the 2017 programme close in just under one month.

Potential candidates for the Justice Accelerator have until midnight on the 30 June to answer our Call for Applications.

They can be working working for an NGO or start-up, or simply have a good idea for a scaleable solution that will improve access to justice and legal systems in South Africa and the continent beyond.

Previous Justice Accelerator cohorts have included well known innovators such as Business M+ from Mozambique, and South African organisations LegalLegends.co.za and the Citizen Justice Network.

HiiL offers a carefully tailored acceleration program that draws on its in-depth knowledge of successful legal innovations, and global network of like-minded organisations and investors. The organisation works to create partnerships that will help budding legaltech startups achieve success, and assist established innovators to scale.

Applications are particularly encouraged that address six main pain points of justice: Employment justice, family justice, neighbor disputes, land disputes, crime and law enforcement, and migration/human trafficking. Applications are also welcome from other areas.

To submit an application, innovators and individuals should visit https://innovatingjustice.com/. The Call for Applications closes at 16:59 Central European Time on 30th June 2017.

If you’d like to find out more, HiiL will be hosting a series of events through June in Cape Town and Johannesburg in order to explain the purpose of the Justice Accelerator and highlight some of the potential opportunities in legal innovation for interested entrepreneurs.