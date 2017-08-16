R1 Million On Offer In New Cell C Original Reality Show ‘Hangman’ Hosted By Maps Maponyane

Hangman – a unique fast-paced online reality show which aims to uncover South Africa’s greatest innovator – starts streaming online from October 9 to December 11. The stakes are high in this revolutionary new programme with R1 million in prize money.

Hangman is a show unlike anything on any screen anywhere! A global first in interactive, immersive entertainment, it puts viewers in the driver’s seat. By “investing” in a virtual Stock Exchange, they can help determine the outcome of the show, while standing in line to win great viewer prizes including a car.

This new reality show also gives wings to the aspirations of entrepreneurs who have identified a gap in the market and have come up with an innovation that fills that space and want to bring it to the market.

Hangman consists of two different content streams. The first is the actual reality online series which would traditionally be consumed on prime-time TV but is now being streamed live online.

Contestants will have to prove their mettle through a series of gruelling challenges but their fate is determined by more than performance alone. They will have to win the approval of ‘Backers’, captains of industry and investment with keen business acumen and ruthless standards. These include businesswoman Phuti Mahanyele, celebrity economist Iraj Abedian, self-made billionaire Quinton van der Burgh and Bonang Mohale, chairman of Shell South Africa Energy Limited. The show is hosted by Maps Maponyane.

The second stream comes in the form of a Stock Exchange called ‘The Exchange’. Viewers can truly immerse themselves in the show, meet the Backers, be inspired by successful innovators and get expert business insights. The hub is constantly updated with “hot off the press” content straight from the Hangman set! To take part in the outcome of the show, win great prizes and rewards, viewers can become virtual investors by trading on The Exchange. They will also help drive the outcome of the competition.

All customers that download the Cell C Reality App automatically receive 100 000 points which they can use to participate in the ‘The Exchange’. Points are allocated to play the game. Customers win a variety of prizes by playing the game. Prizes include a car, smartphones, data, cash and vouchers.

The innovator who succeeds in garnering the support of the Backers, while rallying viewer/‘investor’ sentiment, could walk away with a R1 million cash prize and everything needed to succeed in a 21st century market.

True grit, determination and prowess will determine the winner of the ultimate prize.

Contestants and viewers do not need to be a Cell C customer to play or download the App but Cell C customers will receive bonuses for participation and viewing the show.

