Registrations Open For The Tomorrow’s Leaders Convention 2017

Event details

Time : 07:30 – 17:00; followed by a glamour evening from 17:00 until late.

Date : Thursday, 30 March 2017

Venue : Emperor’s Palace, Johannesburg, Gauteng

To register for TLC: Here

Rapid innovation and disruption are leaving stagnant bricks and mortar companies in their wake. To succeed in the new economy, companies are now forced to rapidly build and nurture their greatest assets – their staff and, in particular, their senior and upper management.

In order to remain as a dominant force in your industry – or, in fact, to grow into a dominant force – it’s essential that you fuel your middle-management and future C-Suite stars with the knowledge, contacts and enthusiasm they need to fulfil their potential and beyond.

Related: 25 Leadership Lessons From Millionaire Business Owners

For over a decade the Tomorrow’s Leaders Convention has been proud to play its part in connecting the leaders of tomorrow with today’s leaders, as well as connecting with other future leaders.

The Tomorrow’s Leaders Convention is proud to extend an invitation to your organisation to select your top talent – those sparkling individuals who are destined for the C-Suite – to attend the 2017 TLC convention.

With the current changes and challenges that the global world is experiencing, strong and dynamic leadership has never been required as urgently as it is today.

We look forward to hosting your future leaders and we are proud to have the opportunity of offering them the chance to learn from our expert speakers and high-level panel discussions, as well as to share conversations with other leaders and future leaders.

Related: 5 Leadership Secrets Stolen From Famous People

Our humble wish is that TLC 2017 will play a role in empowering them with the spirit of opportunity that their future roles will bring to them, and what that will offer to your organisation and to the greater South African economy.

For more information about the Tomorrow’s Leaders Convention, visit http://www.tomorrowsleaders.co.za/. Join the TLC Facebook page at https://twitter.com/TLConvention or follow them on Twitter, @TLConvention.