Rolex: Seeking Young Leaders

Applications are now open for the 2018 Rolex Awards for Enterprise which supports inspiring individuals who carry out innovative projects that advance human knowledge or well-being. Five Rolex Awards will be offered to Young Leaders, between the ages of 18 and 30 years old, who have a ground-breaking proposal or initiative that will help to expand knowledge of our world and improve the quality of life on the planet.

Applications must be broadly in the areas of the environment, applied science and technology, or exploration. The five winners will each receive 100,000 Swiss francs, double the amount of prize money previously offered to young Award winners. They will also benefit from worldwide publicity and receive a Rolex chronometer.

In addition to demonstrating a spirit of enterprise and leadership, candidates must put forward projects or work plans that have a clear purpose, are original and have the potential for significant impact.

Candidates must be aged between 18–30 years at the end of the application period, on 30 June 2017.

Since 1976, Rolex has honoured extraordinary individuals who possess the courage and conviction to take on major challenges. Each Rolex Award for Enterprise is given for a new or ongoing project anywhere in the world – one that deserves support for its capacity to improve lives, or protect the world’s natural and cultural heritage. These projects have touched all aspects of humanity by expanding knowledge or improving life on the planet.

Applicants can apply on the Rolex website.