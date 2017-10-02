Russell Simmons To Headline The Inaugural Liberty Vuka Knowledge Summit

The Liberty Vuka Knowledge Summit was officially launched today with Russell Simmons, US mogul, being announced as the key note speaker. The summit will take place on 1st and 2nd November at Sandton Convention Centre, and promises to be the ultimate thought leadership experience for forward-looking business people.

The summit is anchored by the theme: Awaken Your Curiosity. Some of the world’s leading entrepreneurs, business leaders and intellectuals – including Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka and founder of online platform Flexy, Annette Muller will be imparting their insights about how their curiosity, as well as thirst for, and application of, knowledge has led to their success in business and society.

Other local and international speakers include Kimberly Bryant, Vivian Onano, Mat Heinl, Nechama Brodie and Brand Pretorius as well as a few surprise guests.

Liberty Vuka Knowledge Summit founder Carlo Murison believes the curious will be inspired and led to an awakening.

“Modern day society boasts an overwhelming reservoir of information and knowledge in organisations and among individuals,” says Murison.

“The challenge is how to recognise that knowledge, mine it and activate it to create solutions that bring positive benefits to communities and the world. We have purposefully sought individuals both near and far who have first hand experience and will share their wisdom.”

Liberty’s Divisional Director of Brand and Marketing, Thembeka Saleshando, says: “Liberty is excited to be partnering with some of the world’s leading futurists, innovators and business leaders to inspire and awaken society’s desire for knowledge and success. Even in our 60th year of existence, we understand the power of being able to harness knowledge to impact the world we live in, because knowledge on its own is useless, unless it can be applied to change people’s realities. The summit aligns perfectly with our purpose of enabling financial freedom, which we are able to fulfil by putting knowledge into action”.

The summit hopes to attract an audience of business leaders and aspirational change makers, and it is therefore fitting that Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka and CNBC Africa’s Timothy Maurice Webster will partner as hosts to connect this audience with the some of the best minds on the global stage.

General Ticket prices start from R6500 per day and VIP Tickets at R8950 per day are now on sale at www.ticketpro.co.za. More information is available at www.vukasummit.co.za.