SACCI Will Host Premier Annual Convention And Gala Dinner In November 2017

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) hosts its premier Annual Convention and Gala Dinner in November, 2017.

This event has earned the reputation as being the largest and most significant event on the national calendar. In keeping with tradition, the Chamber theme this year is “The Role of Social Partners in The Delivery of Radical Socio-Economic Transformation”. This is, fundamentally, about inclusive growth, and building an equal society, growing economic activity and addressing the massive skills development drive that prepares young South Africans for the workplace of the future.

Effectively, this year’s theme resonates with SACCI’s mission and objectives – namely, to effectively protect and promote the interests of business, to influence constructively the environment in which business operates, and to energize the private enterprise system with equal opportunities for all.

The SACCI Convention is taking place on the 9th of November 2017 at the Hilton Hotel and reflects on recent policy developments and economic events that will chart the course of our economy from 2017 into 2018 and will continue its unprecedented history of hosting high caliber events with high level government officials, such as, Director Generals, Ministers, Ambassadors and foreign dignitaries, CEOs, business leaders and Captains of Industry. The effervescent, Ms. Thuli Madonsela, is the keynote speaker at the SACCI Gala Dinner.

As an appetizer to this session, the Minister of Small Business, will speak at the SACCI lunch earlier in the day with powerful introspections by the CEO of Stats SA ,and a high level economist, from one of the Ratings Agencies, in conjunction with exposure of progressive projects, in the small business space, by the Convention Sponsors.

SACCI is “the Voice of Business”, and is visible – where necessary, to protect the interests of business, at local, regional and national and international levels.

The Organisation is the lifeline for business people and is the largest Chamber in the country.

Membership, through its chambers component, comprises of approximately 20 000 small, medium and large enterprises across the breadth of the nation and across all economic sectors, not to mention, the substantial footprint in corporate membership and national associations.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry remains committed to play a pivotal role in bridging the gap in South Africa’s Economic Development and looks forward to celebrating its 2017 Convention and Gala dinner with Government, VIP’s and distinguished guests.