Small Business Awards 2017: 702, Cape Talk And Sage To Award SA’s Best Business Builders

Nominations have opened for the 2017 702 and Cape Talk Small Business Awards with Sage, an annual search for small South African businesses that have great accomplishments as well as enormous potential for the future. The winners and runners-up in Gauteng and the Western Cape will receive prizes worth more than R1 million that will help them to develop their businesses even further.

The Awards are sponsored by Sage, the global market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment solutions. 702 and Cape Talk listeners are invited to nominate small businesses that have made a good impression over the past year and for the first time; small business owners can also nominate themselves.

The Awards recognise entrepreneurial small businesses that offer remarkable service, and provide them with exposure to help them grow, and inspire other businesses to follow in their footsteps. They also aim to showcase how small businesses improve our lives and contribute to the South African economy.

Related: New Ways SMEs Can Find Funding

Says Tamsin Van Rooyen, ‎Vice-President for Regional Marketing at Sage: “The Small Business Awards are a great way for us to give a voice to South African business builders and entrepreneurs and help them take their businesses to the next level. We are passionate about small businesses and the life-changing opportunities they create. We support them in achieving success and acknowledge and applaud the sacrifices they often make to realise this success.”

For 702 and Cape Talk, the campaign gives valuable exposure to small businesses.

“We are in the business of telling stories, and the Small Business Awards with Sage brings out some fascinating, inspiring stories of innovation, perseverance and success, which in turn inspires others to follow their entrepreneurial dreams,” said 702 programming manager, Mzo Jojwana.

“We talk about small business and entrepreneurship often on our stations and understand the critical role that they play in economic growth, said CapeTalk station manager Trish Taylor.

“The Small Business Awards with Sage is one of the ways that we contribute to and support the entrepreneurs who are behind these remarkable businesses.”

Related: What Type Of Growth Funding Do You Really Need?

The winning small businesses will be awarded with the following:

The Winners

In each region, the winners will receive an advertising package to the value of R250 000 on 702/CapeTalk. Courtesy of Sage, they will also receive a laptop, Sage Accounting and Payroll software and a year’s worth of software support.

The Runner-ups

In each region, the two runners-up will each receive a R125 000 airtime package on 702/CapeTalk. From Sage, they will receive Sage Accounting and Payroll software and a year’s worth of software support.

If you are proud of your small business, be sure to submit your nomination as soon as possible. Winners will be announced on 19 September on 702 and 21 September on Cape Talk between 17h00 and 17h30.

Visit www.sba.702.co.za or www.sba.capetalk.co.za for more information.