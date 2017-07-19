Spotlight On Creative Entrepreneurs At Small Business Expo 2017

The Creative Business Cup, a global challenge for entrepreneurs working in creative fields, will be staged at the Small Business Expo from 31 August to 2 September at the TicketPro dome; giving budding creatives an opportunity to pitch their businesses, network with potential partners and investors, and stand a chance of winning a trip to compete in the international Creative Business Cup finals staged by Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) in Denmark in November this year.

Rick Ed, a co-founder of Creative Mzansi and one of the partners bringing Creative Business Cup to Johannesburg, says the challenge aims both to raise awareness of the value of creatives in business, and to help creatives grow profitable businesses.

“We find that creatives are often not respected and taken seriously as business people. As a result, many skilled creatives are forced to do their creative work as a sideline, and cannot make a living from it. The Creative Business Cup programme aims to raise their profile and change mindsets, helping creatives learn strategy, money management and marketing techniques that enable them to grow their businesses.”

Noting that creative businesses contribute an estimated R90 billion to the economy each year, Ed says growing a more formalised and flourishing creative sector could reduce unemployment and contribute significantly to the economy.

Entries are now open to creatives working in design, architecture, music, film and video, the performing arts, gastronomy, craft and artisan, advertising, fashion, radio, photography, 3D printing, visual arts and toys and games fields.

Entries close on 31 July, after a panel of judges will select ten promising businesses to participate in the challenge finals at the Small Business Expo.

Show visitors will be able to attend their pitches and a series of creative business workshops, as well as enjoying networking and business development opportunities with the finalists. An exhibition focusing on local creative businesses will run alongside the event.

The Small Business Expo, focused on empowering South Africa’s small businesses, showcases various products and services across a broad range of sectors – from food and retail to technical and education opportunities. The Small Business Expo and #BuyaBusiness Expo features a number of dedicated business development workshops which are free to attend to all visitors and exhibitors.

These will include a Development Den, Dear Businessman Entrepreneurial Boot Camp, Woman in Business, Eskom Powering your World Indaba focusing on procurement and partners’, Nedbank Money Matters workshop, The Business Theatre for business services and trends, and the BuyaBusiness Workshop on franchising and other business opportunities.The Small Business Expo is organised by Reed Exhibitions and presented in partnership with Eskom.

For more information about the Creative Business Cup, or to enter the challenge, go to http://CreativeBusinessCup.co.za