Standard Bank Announces 2017 Top Women Awards Finalists

For a decade and a half, South Africa’s premier gender parity platform, Standard Bank Top Women, has awarded outstanding women leaders and gender-strong companies across a host of market sectors.

Their journeys to success ignite the ambition of Africa’s women to pursue their own goals in business, government, science, tech and other fields, while showcasing the improved business performance that results from having more women in leadership roles.

The awards attracted a flood of entries for this year’s 14th annual ceremony, which will take place at Emperors Palace on 17 August, before a host of business and government leaders, along with celebrities like Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Locnville, Minnie Dlamini and Boity Thulo.

Related: How Women Entrepreneurs Can Change the SA Business Landscape

All entries were evaluated against strict criteria of both gender empowerment and performance, in order to designate 150 award finalists, who will contest 26 very diverse award categories (the 27th traditionally goes to an honorary Lifetime Achiever, to be announced as the highlight of the ceremony).

Women entrepreneurs being key to the economy’s growth, there is an award for the year’s “Top Young Achiever under 40”. Several categories showcase companies or organisations at the forefront of gender parity in their sectors. There’s a special award for the “Top Male Driving Gender Empowerment”(there are several top men in the running).

In short, there’s a category for everyone who advances the success of women and shares the vision of South Africa’s “sheconomy” – a new economy unfettered by tradition and thriving on full inclusivity of women – more than 51% of our population as a whole.

Related: 10 Successful SA Women Entrepreneurs’ Top Advice On Balancing Work And Family

This year’s panel of esteemed judges includes the likes of Kate Moodley, Franchise Director at Discovery Holdings; Phuti Mahanyele, Sigma Capital Executive Chairperson and Margaret Sibiya, C.O.O. for ICT-Works. Amongst the ranks of this year’s individual finalists are renowned women leaders like Veronica Motloutsi, Nokuthula Mcinga, and Patricia Boke Mahlangu. Meanwhile, gender-strong organisations in the running for trophies include Alexandra Forbes, Dimension Data and Hirsch’s.

View the full roster of Standard Bank Top Women Awards finalists here.