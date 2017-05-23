Start-Up Tel Aviv South Africa Contest – Innovating to Make World a Better Place

The “Start-up Tel Aviv South Africa” innovation contest is now open for entries. This contest, in its fourth year, gives an opportunity to new start-up companies in South Africa for a once in a lifetime visit to Israel to experience “Start-up Nation” to help grow their idea.

The Ambassador of Israel, Arthur Lenk, said “we have been impressed by past South African winners of our contest and are excited to help impact local innovation by sharing Israel’s success.”

The competition is hosted by the Embassy of Israel in cooperation with Microsoft South Africa and EL AL Airlines, Israel’s national airline, established in 1948, embodying Israel’s values of innovation. Start-up Tel Aviv South Africa has created a fitting theme for this year: making the world a better place.

The competition is looking for passionate entrepreneurs between the ages of 25 and 37. Start-up Tel Aviv South Africa is searching for entries for novel companies that fall into the theme of making the world a better place. The company’s products or services should aid in the improvement of quality of life, social entrepreneurship, organic and urban renewal, ITC technologies or tech start-ups. Start-ups entering should still be in an early seed stage and the winner must be CEO or senior manager of the company.

Entries will be processed by a panel of expert judges, with the top entries selected to pitch their companies to the panel of judges in Johannesburg in late June. Six finalists will be invited to a gala final event in mid-July 2017, where the winner will be announced.

The grand prize will include an all-expenses paid trip to Israel for one week to take part in the DLD Tel Aviv Innovation festival in September 2017. The South African winner, along with winners from 20 other countries will take part in this unique festival, meet potential angel investors, start-up leaders and be exposed to the renowned Israeli start-up environment.

This is a unique opportunity for South African start-ups who are seeking growth platforms and to learn from a start-up nation.

For more information and to enter the contest please visit www.startuptelavivsouthafrica.com or alternatively email pr@pretoria.mfa.gov.il

Closing dates for entries are 15/06/2017