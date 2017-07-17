startupbootcamp-insurtech-present-2017-fasttrack-tour

Europe’s leading accelerator programme Startupbootcamp getting geared up to showcase South Africa’s entrepreneurial talent in the global market through the third Startupbootcamp InsurTech’s FastTrack days.

The 2017 FastTrack tour will be coming to Johannesburg on 14 August and Cape Town 17 August 2017. These sessions are free of charge and are aimed at giving young InsurTech start-ups the opportunity to engage with industry experts.

What is FastTrack?

FastTrack days are a series of events hosted all over the globe by Startupbootcamp, where start-ups are given an opportunity to present their insurance technology related business idea to the Startupbootcamp InsurTech team and industry experts.

FastTrack sessions are open to innovative early stage start-ups specialising in insurance related areas:

Virtual and augmented reality

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence and machine learning

Internet of Things and wearables

Drones and robots

Cyber security

Data analysis and big data; life science and genome; MedTech and digital health; and customer experience.

What to expect?

Start-ups can expect one-on-one mentoring sessions with local industry experts in the insurance, investment and entrepreneurship industries who will answer questions and provide start-ups with real, life-learned advice on how to improve products, services, business models as well as pitching skills.

After the FastTrack tour, Startupbootcamp InsurTech will select 10 start-ups to take part in a three-month intensive insurance acceleration programme in London.

Last year, three South African InsurTech startups, Aerobotics, Emerge, NuvaLaw, were selected from over 633 applications around the world to join the three-month international startup accelerator programme.

James Paterson, CEO of Aerobotics: “It was a great privilege to be part of the Startupbootcamp InsurTech programmme, representing SA on a global playing field. The access to new business partners and the skilled team on hand at Startupbootcamp have helped us rapidly enter a new market and expand internationally.”

Benefits to successful FastTrack start-ups

Successful start-ups join the watch list, an opportunity to be selected for the Startupbootcamp InsurTech accelerator programme as well as:

Extensive mentorship from 400+ entrepreneurs, investors, and partners

Access to top markets in London, Europe, and Asia-Pacific

3+ months free office space

€15K in cash per team

€450K+ in partner services

Invitation to Startupbootcamp global alumni network.

For more information and to register for the events, visit:

FastTrack – Johannesburg

FastTrack – Cape Town

