Startupbootcamp InsurTech Present 2017 FastTrack Tour

Startupbootcamp InsurTech Present 2017 FastTrack Tour

By
Entrepreneur
-
SHARE

startupbootcamp-insurtech-present-2017-fasttrack-tour

Europe’s leading accelerator programme Startupbootcamp getting geared up to showcase South Africa’s entrepreneurial talent in the global market through the third Startupbootcamp InsurTech’s FastTrack days. 

The 2017 FastTrack tour will be coming to Johannesburg on 14 August and Cape Town 17 August 2017. These sessions are free of charge and are aimed at giving young InsurTech start-ups the opportunity to engage with industry experts.

What is FastTrack?

Startupbootcamp InsurTech Cape Town

FastTrack days are a series of events hosted all over the globe by Startupbootcamp, where start-ups are given an opportunity to present their insurance technology related business idea to the Startupbootcamp InsurTech team and industry experts.

Related: The Startupbootcamp Accelerator Program Comes To Africa

FastTrack sessions are open to innovative early stage start-ups specialising in insurance related areas:

  • Virtual and augmented reality
  • Blockchain
  • Artificial Intelligence and machine learning
  • Internet of Things and wearables
  • Drones and robots
  • Cyber security
  • Data analysis and big data; life science and genome; MedTech and digital health; and customer experience.

What to expect?

startupbootcamp-insurtech-johannesburg

Start-ups can expect one-on-one mentoring sessions with local industry experts in the insurance, investment and entrepreneurship industries who will answer questions and provide start-ups with real, life-learned advice on how to improve products, services, business models as well as pitching skills.

After the FastTrack tour, Startupbootcamp InsurTech will select 10 start-ups to take part in a three-month intensive insurance acceleration programme in London. 

Last year, three South African InsurTech startups, Aerobotics, Emerge, NuvaLaw, were selected from over 633 applications around the world to join the three-month international startup accelerator programme.

James Paterson, CEO of Aerobotics: “It was a great privilege to be part of the Startupbootcamp InsurTech programmme, representing SA on a global playing field. The access to new business partners and the skilled team on hand at Startupbootcamp have helped us rapidly enter a new market and expand internationally.” 

Related: How To Start A Business With No Money

Benefits to successful FastTrack start-ups

Successful start-ups join the watch list, an opportunity to be selected for the Startupbootcamp InsurTech accelerator programme as well as:

  • Extensive mentorship from 400+ entrepreneurs, investors, and partners
  • Access to top markets in London, Europe, and Asia-Pacific
  • 3+ months free office space
  • €15K in cash per team
  • €450K+ in partner services
  • Invitation to Startupbootcamp global alumni network.

For more information and to register for the events, visit:

FastTrack Johannesburg

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startupbootcamp-insurtech-fasttrack-in-johannesburg-tickets-35801002763

FastTrack – Cape Town

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startupbootcamp-insurtech-fasttrack-in-cape-town-tickets-35801030847

Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
http://www.entrepreneurmag.co.za
Entrepreneur Magazine is South Africa's top read business publication with the highest readership per month according to AMPS. The title has won seven major publishing excellence awards since it's launch in 2006. Entrepreneur Magazine is the "how-to" handbook for growing companies. Find us on Google+ here.

Related Articles

south-african-business-economy
Entrepreneur Today

‘Creative Industries Can Drive Economic Growth, Job Creation’ – Report

By Entrepreneur
South African Cultural Observatory (SACO) Chief Research Strategist Prof Jen Snowball’s recent paper with Serge Hasidi on cultural employment in South Africa explores the role of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) in facilitating job creation and economic growth in South Africa.
fasa-franchise-award-winners-succeed-against-the-odds

FASA Franchise Award Winners Succeed Against The Odds

startupbootcamp-insurtech-present-2017-fasttrack-tour

Startupbootcamp InsurTech Present 2017 FastTrack Tour

coega-development-corporation

Nine SMMEs Awarded Contracts Worth R30 Million By Coega

business-contract-tendering

Tender Process For The Tough-Minded