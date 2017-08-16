Sunflowers, Smiles And Safety Shoes

Every August, South Africans commemorate Women’s Month, a month dedicated to celebrating the role of women and the incredible contributions they make to society. In 2017, the theme for Women’s Month is “The Year of OR Tambo: Women United in Moving South Africa Forward”.

As part of its Women’s Day 2017 initiatives, Sisi launched a campaign focused on celebrating the hard-working women of South Africa. Sisi is a brand within the BBF Safety Group stable that designs and manufactures a range of safety footwear specifically for women.

“South Africa has come such a long way in recognising the role of women – both within and outside of the workplace. We therefore launched a campaign to showcase, acknowledge and celebrate the real, hardworking women and the contributions they make to our country. We wanted to paint a picture of the diverse tapestry of strong South African women,” says Vanessa Ronald, Senior Brand Manager at BBF Safety Group.

A Sisi team and camera crew roamed the streets, equipped with sunflowers and safety shoes, to spread messages of acknowledgement, gratitude and empowerment. The video captures a broad spectrum of South African women – from construction workers to nurses, entrepreneurs to expectant mothers, office workers to teachers.

“During Women’s Month, and beyond, Sisi salutes the hard-working women of South Africa. It was incredible to see women in their various roles, each making invaluable contributions every day. We truly believe that when women support each other, incredible things happen. It is for this reason that Sisi will continue to innovate to support the safety footwear needs of women across industries,” adds Ronald.

Click here to view the video. For more information on Sisi, visit www.sisi.co.za.