#MilkForChange? Yes, long-life milk is a great source of the vitamins, minerals and proteins children need to grow up strong and healthy. Because Tetra Pak understands that many families around South Africa lack essential nutrients in their diets due to factors beyond their control, we are launching a nationwide initiative called #MilkForChange, an initiative that provides the goodness of long life milk to underprivileged South African families who lack a nutrient rich diet.

Tetra Pak invites you to help make a difference in their lives.

#MilkForChange is now entering its second year of addressing undernourishment, running from 25 May right up till World Milk Day on 1 June 2017. Brand ambassador and comedian David Kau is also on board promoting healthy, safe nutrition for our children with the goodness available in each convenient and safe long-life milk carton… all powered by your SMS messages!

Schools, corporates, and South African citizens are invited to donate to the cause by sending an SMS: each “#MilkForChange” SMS sent to 40384 means an extra R20 to buy cartons of long-life milk which FEED SA will deliver to these communities around South Africa.

The #MilkForChange campaign was launched in 2016 when it raised 60 000 litres of long life milk, which helped feed 80 000 children. We need your help to beat this target in 2017!

#MilkForChange 2017 will be launched at Shine Studios on 25th May. This exclusive Wear White event, hosted by comedian David Kau will be attended by the cream of the milk industry and the press. At the event, a video of David going to Home Affairs and changing his surname from Kau to Cow in support of the #MilkForChange initiative will be broadcast. This video will be used on social media to promote the campaign and encourage donations. At the event, guests will be encouraged to make a difference by SMSing “Milk For Change” to 40384 or to make a pledge towards the initiative.

Related: Fintech Startup Wealth Migrate Launches Life-Changing Competition

On the 1st of June 2017, which falls on World Milk Day, everyone is invited to wear white to show their support for #MilkForChange. Once again, schools, corporates and consumers will be invites to wear participate by sending an SMS to donate to the cause of healthy, safe nutrition for underprivileged communities. Life-size cash cows will be delivered to the respective schools and corporates where all the donations will be collected on the relevant day. All proceeds go towards #MilkForChange.

The nominated campaign brand Ambasador is David Kau who will be changing his name to David Cow. David is available for limited media interviews. John Strömblad and Liesl Gruber from Tetra Pak are also available for media interviews.

About John Strömblad

John Strömblad, MD of Tetra Pak Southern Africa is a 30-year Tetra Pak veteran who has risen through the ranks. He joined Tetra Pak in 1986 straight from Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden. Throughout the years, he has held various senior positions in several countries including Singapore, Switzerland, Romania, Venezuela and Panama. His last two positions were those of Managing Director of Tetra Pak South Korea and Cluster Leader Sales Management for Cluster Greater China, based in Shanghai. He’s been based in South Africa for the past 2 years and has brought a great deal of experience and knowledge that is driving this Market to the next level. John was educated in Sweden at the Stockholm School of Economics as well as the University of Stockholm.

About Liesl Gruber

Liesl Gruber, Marketing & Portfolio Manager of Tetra Pak Southern Africa has enjoyed a fruitful 9-year journey at Tetra Pak thus far. She joined Tetra Pak in 2008 and throughout the years, has held various positions within Marketing and Sales. Her current role as Marketing and Portfolio Manager has afforded her the opportunity to spear head an incredible and fulfilling initiative such as Milk for Change. Liesl has graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand with a Bachelor of Commerce and also holds a Higher Diploma in Business Management.

About David Kau

David Kau is a 32 year old leading South African comedian. Born and raised in Kroonstad, he rose to fame in 1998 as the first black stand-up comedian in the Smirnoff Comedy Festival in Cape Town. The only black person on stage out of 44 comics. He studied the performing arts at the University of Cape Town followed by performing the Rainbow Nation Tour, his first one-man show. From 2001 David appeared in many sketches on TV show, The Phat Joe Show only to leave the Mother city for Johannesburg where he performed in Heavyweight Comedy Jams from 2000 and Comedy Black Out in 2002 till 2004. David Kau, currently has high profile Social Accounts boasting 94,950 followers on Facebook, 654,9K followers on Twitter, with a gender following of men at 54% and closely behind women at 46%. His overall age range of active followers are between the ages of 18 – 35 with his largest demographic following from the City Of Gold, Johannesburg.

About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is the world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with their customers and suppliers, they provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 170 countries around the world. With more than 23,000 employees based in over 80 countries, they believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Their motto, “PROTECTS WHAT’S GOOD™,” reflects their vision to make food safe and available, everywhere.

About Feed SA

FeedSA, a non-profit organisation founded in 1994, runs feeding programmes in townships for children who do not receive government grants. The organisation feeds almost 6 000 children daily.