The Franchise Co. Is Building Tomorrow’s Leaders

Event details

Time : 07:30 – 17:00; followed by a glamour evening from 17:00 until late.

Date : Thursday, 30 March 2017

Date : Thursday, 30 March 2017
Venue : Emperor's Palace, Johannesburg, Gauteng

To register for TLC: http://www.tomorrowsleaders.co.za/nominations

For the past decade the Tomorrow’s Leaders Convention has been proud to play its part in connecting the leaders of tomorrow with today’s leaders as well as South Africa’s other young future leaders.

The 2017 Tomorrow’s Leaders Convention is presented by The Franchise Co. and promises to once again provide South Africa’s future young leaders with a competitive edge by providing them with access to high-level speakers who will share their insights on key topics relevant to the young leaders who will be shaping South Africa’s future, as well as offering an unparalleled networking experience for these leaders.

The Convention kicks off with a series of powerful keynote addresses from luminaries such as speaker and author Thabang Mashigo, Patrice Motsepe (African Rainbow Minerals), Thys van Zyl (The Franchise Co.), Jon Foster-Pedley (Henley Business School) and Dr Gerhard van Rensburg (Future Leaders Africa).

Five powerful expert panels have been designed to offer delegates insight into key areas relevant to their future roles as leaders. These panels are Agents of Change: Women in Business, Vodacom ICT: The Internet of Things, The Franchise Co. Panel, Inspirational Under 30’s and Celebrated South Africans.

These high-level panels include experts and thought leaders such as Lesego Mashishi-Matlala (Limitless Occupational Therapy), Chuma Myali (Transnet Freight Rail), Dr Rethabile Melamu (The Innovation Hub), Dr Siyabonga Cwele (Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services), Lucky Masilela (South African Communications Forum), Unathi September (Gradesmatch), Conrad David (Hashtag South Africa), Siya Beyile (The Threaded Man), Oyama Dyasiba (OMA Agency), Claire Mawisa (television presenter & model), Loyiso Bala (musical artist), Ndumiso Lindi, (stand-up comedian) and Khanyi Mbau (radio & television personality, actress and artist).

In between these panel discussions are opportunities for delegates to network with one another as well as with the speakers. In addition, there are also plenty of expo stands for delegates to visit and engage with brand ambassadors. These expo stands include NERSA, Vodacom, SANRAL, The Innovation Hub, UIF, The Franchise Co, The JvR Group, Brandhouse Re Diagio, CTICC, Henley Business School, Hosmed, Lesvibe, PDA International Africa, Reputation Matters and Zinto.

“Considering the current changes and challenges that the global world is experiencing, strong and dynamic leadership has never been required as urgently as it is today,” says Robert Arendse, Managing Director of event organisers Cape Media Corporation.

“Our humble wish is that TLC 2017 will play a role in empowering them with the spirit of opportunity that their future roles will bring to them, as well as assisting them in some small way in building a stronger and more inclusive South African economy.”

For more information about the Tomorrow's Leaders Convention, visit http://www.tomorrowsleaders.co.za/.