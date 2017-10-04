The Start Of A Continuous Industrial Development Conversation

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, will address scientists, engineers and researchers from public and private sector at the 6th CSIR Conference to take place on 5 and 6 October 2017 at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria.

Under the theme ‘Ideas that work for industrial development’ the conference aims to provide an interactive platform for stakeholders to share their experience and insights on broader issues relating to South Africa’s industrial development, as well as to engage on how stakeholders can collaborate to address the challenges and opportunities of industrial development.

The Chief Executive Officer of the CSIR, Dr Thulani Dlamini, says a conference that focuses exclusively on how scientific, engineering and technological research can contribute to industrial development seems perfectly cogent.

“If we are to decisively address South African challenges such as poverty, inequality and unemployment, we need to maximise our contribution to industrial development, through the establishment of new industries and enterprises, as well as the development of innovative technologies that contribute to South Africa’s competitiveness,” says Dr Dlamini.

The conference will see national and international speakers discussing topics in their areas of expertise. Amongst the esteemed speakers are the Trade and Industry Minister, Dr Davies, who will give a perspective on industrial development challenges and opportunities; Sizwe Nxasana, Founder of the Future Nation Schools and chairperson of the NSFAS and the National Education and Collaboration Trust will speak on skills and innovation as a driver for industrial development. More speakers who will be discussing how infrastructure innovation enables infrastructure development are Jack van der Merwe, CEO of the Gautrain Management Agency; Lizeka Matshekga of the Industrial Development Corporation and the CSIR’s Llewellyn van Wyk amongst others.

Dlamini also states that engaging with stakeholders on ways to strengthen the CSIR’s role in industrial development and providing solutions that add value to some of South Africa’s pressing challenges is something that the CSIR looks forward to.

“The conference programme features many of our industry partners – collaborations that bode well for ensuring that the CSIR’s innovation portfolio is aligned with what the industry needs”, says Dlamini.

Topical issues to be discussed include emerging manufacturing technologies, cybersecurity threats to industry, the link between water and industrial development, digitisation to foster industrial development and the development of SMMEs in the bioeconomy sector.

The conference exhibition will feature CSIR-developed technologies that are benefiting an array of sectors, from mining and energy, to aerospace and defence.

Attendance to the conference is free however registration is compulsory. To view the programme and for registration visit: https://conference2017.csir.co.za