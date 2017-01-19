Allan Gray Fellowship Applications For Grade 12 Learners Open 23rd January 2017.

Do you go against, behind and in front of the grain? Are you the streetwise running anti-clockwise? Do you see the unseen? Do you dream the undreamed? Are you what the world needs? This is a call to you, future entrepreneurs.

The Allan Gray Fellowship is an opportunity like no other; it is the most comprehensive and stimulating university Fellowship opportunity in Southern Africa. The Fellowship’s entrepreneurial and personal development programme runs throughout the academic year alongside the Candidate Fellow’s university studies.

The Fellowship provides access to university education, which includes comprehensive tertiary financial support to selected students.

The Foundation believes that entrepreneurially-minded individuals with ethical values and strong leadership skills hold the promise of change. They stand behind entrepreneurs improving the socio-economic landscape of Southern Africa.

The Fellowship Covers:

The full cost of university tuition

The full cost of university accommodation, meals, books and tutor allowances

A monthly living stipend

Academic support and access to entrepreneurial and personal development programmes

Mentorship from individually assigned Foundation staff as well as business mentors

Access to potential postgraduate funding for graduated Candidate Fellows

There are no postgraduate contractual obligations with the Foundation.

Mandatory Requirements For Grade 12 Learners:

Level 5 in Pure Mathematics for Grade 11 final results

Level 6 average for your final Grade 11 results (excluding Life Orientation)

Completion of the National Benchmark Test by 30 September 2017

Applicants must be under the age of 21 in the year of their application

South African Citizenship.

How To Apply:

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form, or

to download an application form, or SMS “Gr12 and your fax number or email address” to 36777. The application closing date is 28 April 2017

More information is available at www.allangrayorbis.org www.facebook.com/allangrayorbis .

Watch this video to learn more about the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation.