Top 10 Finalists In FAIRLADY Women Of The Future Awards 2017, In Partnership With Santam

The calibre of the entrepreneurs who entered the 2017 FAIRLADY Woman of the Future and Rising Star Competition is truly awe-inspiring. The search called for entries from female entrepreneurs who have created successful businesses.

‘The striking thing about women in business is that they don’t only uplift themselves through their work, they uplift the community around them too, and that’s why they are such a crucial part of our economy,’ says FAIRLADY editor Suzy Brokensha. ‘Every year, the quality of the entries to the FAIRLADY Women of the Future Awards blows me away. It’s so hard to choose the finalists! To me there’s no better sign of an economy getting back on its feet.’

The 10 women and their businesses are featured in the August issue of FAIRLADY, on sale today.

Woman of the Future 2017:

The women in line for this award are over 30, and have been in business for longer than 1000 days. The finalists are:

Claire Reed (Reel Gardening) – owner of an innovative gardening solutions company

Lourita Stofberg ( AdminAssist ) – her company provides professionals with virtual assistants to help them manage their administrative tasks

Nisha Maharaj (Niche Integrated Solutions) – owner of a company which helps companies digitise, rationalise and reduce IT spend whilst improving operational efficiencies

Ntsoaki Phali (Beyond ability talent solutions) – owner of a company that finds suitable jobs for people with disabilities and ensures that the environments allow them to flourish

Princess Mncube (Shando’s Construction) – the company specialises in general building, painting, plastering, brickwork, paving, plumbing and electrical services

Sarah-Jane Boden ( SoulProviders Collective ) – owner of a company specialising in digital content and marketing

Tiffini Wissing (OldSchoolCool) – provides safety-conscious parents with transport vehicles for their children that are fitted with the latest safety technology, onboard cameras and live tracking .

Rising Star 2017:

These young go-getters are aged 30 and under, and have been in business between six months and 1000 days. The finalists are:

Anele Mkuzo-Magape ( African Entrepreneurship Initiative ) – a consulting and entrepreneurship education training company with a focus on the youth of the African continent.

Kirsten Townsend ( Fabrica ) – a creative consultancy specialising in branding, graphic design, and communication

Lusanda Worsley (Empire Innovations) – the company is innovative and part agency, part consultancy and part business developers

‘Each of these women are deserving of recognition and represent the true entrepreneurial spirit of our country. Their commitment and drive towards making a real difference in our society serves as an inspiration to all and is a tribute to the power of the many women, changing the lives and shaping the future of South Africa each and every day.’ – Jeanett Modise, Executive head of People and Transformation at Santam.

The panel of judges for the FAIRLADY Women of The Future 2017 Competition, in Partnership with Santam include former Public Protector and Chief Patron of the Thuli Madonsela Foundation, Adv Thuli Madonsela; Santam Executive head of People and Transformation Jeanett Modise; FAIRLADY editor Suzy Brokensha; media entrepreneur and international speaker Jo-Ann Strauss and jewellery designer Kirsten Goss. The winner of the FAIRLADY Woman of The Future and FAIRLADY Rising Star Awards 2017, in partnership with Santam will be honoured at a prestigious awards ceremony in Johannesburg in August 2017.

The FAIRLADY Woman of the Future will be awarded R50 000 cash, an invaluable mentorship session with one of the judges, a Sisley beauty hamper worth R8 797, a Miladys fashion voucher worth R5 000, a GetSmarter local online course worth R15 000, a Michel Herbelin watch worth R10 500, business luggage from Delsey worth R5 000 and a LENOVA Laptop from Makro worth R3 999.

The FAIRLADY Rising Star will be awarded R20 000 cash, an invaluable mentorship session with one of the judges, a Sisley beauty hamper worth R5 465, a Miladys fashion voucher worth R5 000, a GetSmarter local online course worth R15 000, a Michel Herbelin watch worth R10 500, business luggage from Delsey worth R5 000 and a LENOVA Laptop from Makro worth R3 999.

For full details of all our finalists, get the latest issue of FAIRLADY magazine, on sale now!



