Tshimologong Launches Global Entrepreneurship Week Programme

As the world gets ready to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) from 13 to 17 November 2017, the Tshimologong Precinct at Wits University, has joined the movement and will form part of the 170 countries celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity. With a chosen theme of Industry 4.0, Tshimologong will focus on Entrepreneurship in the New Digital Landscape.

Lesley Williams, CEO, Tshimologong says that Industry 4.0 is already changing the way we communicate, consume and produce: “The impact on society is immense as business, governments and civil society have to change the way they think and operate. Entrepreneurs need to understand the integrated ecosystem of the Internet of Things (IoT) and how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is disrupting the enterprise and the new opportunities and spring board for innovation this offers.”

Global Entrepreneurship Week is the world’s largest celebration of the innovators and job creators who launch start-ups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare. Williams says that during this week each November, GEW inspires people everywhere through local, national and global activities designed to help them take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey:

“These activities, from large-scale competitions and events to intimate networking gatherings, connect participants to potential collaborators, mentors and even investors, introducing them to new possibilities and exciting opportunities.”

With the theme of Entrepreneurship in the New Digital Landscape, Tshimologong activities will serve as an introduction to Industry 4.0 and present ways in which entrepreneurs can participate in this new digital landscape. Williams says there will be an emphasis on how to leverage technology to innovate and run sustainable businesses.

Planned events include Navigating the Digital Innovation Landscape, IoT workshops, Data Science and Lean Business Methodology master classes, AI/VR/AR sessions including a pitching competition at the App Factory.

Participants stand a chance to win Tshimologong membership which includes access to:

Co-working facilities,

Meeting rooms and venue space

Technology and business development programmes,

Legal advisory and book keeping services,

Member only events,

Tshimologong partner networking events.

To register visit www.tshimologong.joburg/GEW