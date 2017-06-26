Tsogo Sun Gives Entrepreneurs A Platform To Show And Grow

A Supplier Showcase hosted on 21 June has provided market and development access for small, medium and micro enterprises. The exhibitors displayed their products and services to potential buyers from within the Tsogo Sun group, its majority shareholder HCI, and to a wider corporate audience, other large South African companies and various government departments.

Held at Tsogo Sun’s Gold Reef City, more than 100 enterprises showcased products and services from a broad spectrum of sectors, including accommodation, cleaning services, tour operators, arts and crafts, hotel amenities, linen, sewing, upholstery, catering, food and beverage products, equipment hire, spa treatments, signage, printing, stationery, recycling, maintenance and garden services.

The Tsogo Sun Supplier Showcases held around the country annually form part of the group’s efforts to uplift and support emerging businesses in all industries. The group invests more than R80 million annually on enterprise and supplier development, under the banner of Tsogo Sun Entrepreneurs, which is part of the group’s Citizenship portfolio.

Candy Tothill, Tsogo Sun’s GM of Corporate Affairs, says, “Tsogo Sun is serious about assisting entrepreneurs and contributing to economic growth. Our Tsogo Sun Entrepreneurs programme focuses on skills-based entrepreneurial development and on providing preferential procurement opportunities to qualifying and predominantly black-owned small businesses. Nearly 200 businesses are enrolled in the Tsogo Sun Entrepreneurs full year development programme, which delivers business foundation skills, coaching, and mentorship.”

An integral part of the Supplier Showcase for the exhibitors is a workshop covering topics such as procurement processes, corporate expectations, joining supplier chains, enterprise and supplier development benefits, and a presentation by Tsogo Sun Entrepreneur of the Year for 2016, Nqobile Nkosi of NQ Jewellery.

Tothill says that as an additional feature of the showcases, evaluations are conducted on all the participating businesses, which, depending on their scores, will be determined ready to supply, offered development with Tsogo Sun Entrepreneurs, or referred for alternative assistance to upskill their businesses.

“It’s encouraging to see our Supplier Showcases growing as platforms for suppliers to expose their businesses to captive procurement audiences, for gaining valuable business skills, and for networking with other small businesses and even doing business with each other,” adds Tothill.

