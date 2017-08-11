UCT GSB: Women In Business Are Challenging Paradigms and Breaking Boundaries

Celebrate Women’s month with the Graduate School of Business’ 18th annual Women in Business conference aimed at raising funds for 2018 scholarship for a female student who would otherwise be financially excluded from academic programmes.

Join an esteemed panel of influential speakers who have sought change through breaking boundaries in their respective industries. McKinsey will also be presenting their annual Women That Matter report.

Secure your tickets for the 18th of August 2017 at The Avenue in Cape Town from 7:30am-3pm. Tickets are available for R750 per person here.

Related: Standard Bank Announces 2017 Top Women Awards Finalists

Gain insightful inspiration through the array of experiences and tools these influential women share in light of making a difference in business and our communities. Fantastic networking opportunities take place throughout the conference.

About Women in Business

Now in its 18th year, the Women in Business conference is a student-led initiative engaging leaders and executives from private, public, and NGO sectors who have pursued meaningful change in our business landscape.

Tickets and information: