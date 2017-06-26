Uwin Iwin Incentives Hits The United Kingdom Shores

Vital Stats

As of 27 June 2017, Uwin Iwin Incentives UK LTD will be open for trade in the United Kingdom Market. This is a further expansion to an already impressive network of global offices.

Uwin Iwin Incentives LTD is an international company providing inspirational recognition and reward, incentive, loyalty and performance improvement solutions to businesses. The company has offices in Mauritius, South Africa, India, Brazil, Kenia, Nigeria, Ghana, USA and now also London.

The company CEO, David Sand, says the opening of the the new office is incredibly exciting to him, because the UK is one of the biggest and most exciting incentive loyalty and incentive markets in the world.

“We are humbled and excited about this new chapter in our business. We have been dealing with Northern hemisphere based businesess and it just makes sense to be more accessibile to our clients.”

David emphasises Uwin Iwin’s reward model of branded cash which will differentiate the company from the reward scheme competitors in the UK.

“Most reward programmes make use of catalogues from which rewards can be chosen. Our data has shown that employees prefer the flexibility of deciding for themselves how to to spend their rewards.”

This unique reward system will give Uwin Iwin the edge in the European market.

David is a B.Com graduate from Rhodes University with a post graduate qualification in Labour Economics and Law (DPLR) from UNISA Business Leadership School. Besides his role as CEO, David serves on several boards. He is regarded as a pioneer in the field of online incentive point banking and online reward fulfillment, developing the proprietary software Netuwin.com, for this commercial purpose.

With him a formidable team will lead the UK office. They are:

Manus Geyer, CFO of Uwin Iwin, will be the new MD of Uwin Iwin Incentives LTD UK. He is a qualified accountant being awarded his CA (SA) in 1997. He has been MD of Kagiso Treasury Solutions, Financial Director at Kagiso Securites Limited and Head of Treasury at SASFIN Bank. He will be a real asset to the UK office.

Gordon Frazer will serve as Chairman of the Board. Over many years he has built an incredible career with Microsoft, joining the company in 1995. After being appointed to cover Microsoft’s entire business in the United Kingdom, Gordon’s final position within the company was Chief Operating Officer for Microsoft Greater China Region. Here he was responsible for all of Microsoft’s commercial sales, marketing and services across the country.

Huw Tuckett is a non-executive board member based in the UK. Huw has been in the hospitality and travel industries for over 16 years, starting with a higher diploma in Hotel Management, before embarking on careers with Corporate Catering Companies, Hotels, Cruise Lines, Airline and Tour operators. He worked in several roles for British Airways in London before returning to South Africa as an Operations Manager for an event production company in 2000.

Huw started his career at Uwin Iwin in 2003 as Travel Account Manager. At the end of 2006 he took over the responsibilities of Operations Director before being appointed Managing Director in late 2008. With the international expansion, Huw’s expertise was needed in the international arena and he assumed the role as Chief Operating Officer late 2013.



