Win An All-Expenses Paid Fin-Tech Trip To Europe’s Silicon Valley

Discovery, in partnership with En-novate, is excited to announce an all-expenses paid Financial Services Innovation trip to Amsterdam for 15 fin-tech entrepreneurs.

Also known as ‘Europe’s Silicon Valley’, Amsterdam and its surrounds are the at the heart of Europe’s fin-tech ecosystem, and are considered one of the most progressive in the world.

The entrepreneurs selected for the trip will explore the latest in global technology-driven innovation in the financial services sector, including:

Exposure to the Dutch Fintech ecosystem, one of the most progressive in the world

Key access to top Dutch investors, start-ups, corporates, lawyers and think tanks

Spending a week abroad with 15 other top fin-tech entrepreneurs from South Africa

Unique access into the Discovery pipeline for future opportunities

Exposure to highly disruptive technologies within the finance sector

Exploring corporate-start-up relationships.

Opening a world of opportunities

Discovery, as a leader in innovation and positive change, has introduced the Discovery Global Entrepreneurs Programme. This Programme forms part of Discovery’s Enterprise and Supplier Development and aims to support entrepreneurs and innovators in South Africa.

The Financial Services Innovation trip to Amsterdam aims to provide local entrepreneurs in the financial services sector with the opportunity to network and learn in a global market, as well as gain access to tailored support for business growth.

Programme participants will also be provided with facilitated access to procurement, supply chain and investment opportunities within Discovery.

Eligibility Criteria

This opportunity is open to all enterprises that comply with the following criteria:

Are South African-registered enterprises Are innovative and/or disruptive in the financial product and/or services sector Have the potential to scale outside of South Africa Qualify as a small to medium enterprise with an annual turnover of less than R50 million.

Preference will be given to

Enterprises that can demonstrate innovation – either in terms of actual product or service, delivery model or social innovation (broad base market reach) Enterprises that are at least 51% black-owned.

Apply today and stand a chance to win a Financial Services Innovation trip of a lifetime to Amsterdam: discv.co/GlobeTrepper