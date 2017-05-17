Win Free Tickets to Wealth Migrate’s Upcoming Workshops

Wealth Migrate will be hosting national Investor Days, an opportunity for investors to get to know the company in more detail, gain more knowledge about how Wealth Migrate is disrupting this industry and discover how you can become a global real estate investor and invest like the millionaires do.
National Investor Day Johannesburg
When: 25 May
Venue: Vodaworld Midrand
Time and Sessions:
- 09:00 – 12:00 How to create a Global Real Estate Investment Portfolio Workshop
- 14:00 – 17:00 Exponential Disruption Workshop
National Investor Day Durban
When: 30 May
Venue: Southern Sun Elangeni
Time and Sessions:
- 09:00 – 12:00 How to create a Global Real Estate Investment Portfolio Workshop
- 14:00 – 17:00 Exponential Disruption Workshop
National Investor Day Cape Town
When: 1 June
Venue: The River Club
Time and sessions:
- 09:00 – 12:00 How to create a Global Real Estate Investment Portfolio Workshop
- 14:00 – 17:00 Exponential Disruption Workshop
All tickets are for full day.
How to win tickets
Simply email Jenny@wealthmigrate.com to enter the competition to win tickets to this event.