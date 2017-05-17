Win Free Tickets to Wealth Migrate’s Upcoming Workshops

Wealth Migrate will be hosting national Investor Days, an opportunity for investors to get to know the company in more detail, gain more knowledge about how Wealth Migrate is disrupting this industry and discover how you can become a global real estate investor and invest like the millionaires do.

National Investor Day Johannesburg

When: 25 May

Venue: Vodaworld Midrand

Time and Sessions:

09:00 – 12:00 How to create a Global Real Estate Investment Portfolio Workshop

14:00 – 17:00 Exponential Disruption Workshop

National Investor Day Durban

When: 30 May

Venue: Southern Sun Elangeni

Time and Sessions:

09:00 – 12:00 How to create a Global Real Estate Investment Portfolio Workshop

14:00 – 17:00 Exponential Disruption Workshop

National Investor Day Cape Town

When: 1 June

Venue: The River Club

Time and sessions:

09:00 – 12:00 How to create a Global Real Estate Investment Portfolio Workshop

14:00 – 17:00 Exponential Disruption Workshop

All tickets are for full day.

How to win tickets

Simply email Jenny@wealthmigrate.com to enter the competition to win tickets to this event.