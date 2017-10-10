Womandla Partners With FORBES Business Coach

Womandla will be hosting Forbes International Business Coach, Tamiko Cuellar, in Cape Town as she delivers a FREE business workshop and book signing to emerging and existing businesswomen.

Tamiko Cuellar is the CEO and Founder of Pursue Your Purpose. She is a proven leader in the marketplace among small business owners globally. Recognised for her leadership abilities, she has been invited to speak at corporations, churches, conferences, on several radio and TV programs, and more.

She has been featured on Forbes.com, in The Huffington Post, and on the cover of the UK-based Small Business Owner Magazine for her work with entrepreneurs. Cuellar coaches high performing, purpose driven women globally on ways to transition into entrepreneurship and growth.

“This is the first event of its kind and I am so excited to be hosting it. Womandla aims to empower leading women in all sectors and to grow a strong network of ladies that will in turn plough back into the community.” says Founder of Womandla, Sam Gqomo.

Cuellar will share her personal experiences that led to the birthing of the book and excerpts from the book.

Attendees will walk away feeling inspired to own their brilliance and learn how they can prosper using their gifts, talents, skills, and abilities on your terms.

The event will be taking place at Workshop 17, The Watershed, V&A Waterfront. For bookings, please sign up: www.brilliancebook2017.eventbrite.com.